Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger that killed Hutchins, concludes FBI

A FBI report states that the revolve the actor used was in good condition and could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

EFE - The FBI concluded that Alec Baldwin pulled the gun trigger with which he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the movie “Rust”, which contradicts the version of the actor, who maintains that he did not fire the weapon.

The FBI report, to which ABC News had access, states that the revolver was in good condition and “could not have been fired without pulling the trigger”.

In an interview with the same media in October last year, the actor assured that he never pulled the gun’s trigger and that it went off by itself when he released the firing pin.

The police report called Hutchins’ death an accident, as there is “no convincing evidence that the gun was intentionally loaded with live ammunition.”

Local prosecutors have so far not filed any charges against Baldwin, who was charged with reckless homicide by the victim’s family and are waiting to obtain the actor’s phone records.

Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, from gunshot wounds, sustained while Baldwin was rehearsing while filming the movie “Rust” in New Mexico with a gun that should have been a blank but was loaded.

New Mexico authorities last April fined the producers of the filming of “Rust”, including Baldwin himself, nearly US$140,000 for failing to comply with safety protocols.

