Barbie: This year’s Day of the Dead special edition is giving full fashionista mariachi vibes

Renowned Mexican fashion designer, Benito Santos, was in charge of dressing Barbie for Day of the Dead 2022.

Barbie is par excellence the most versatile doll, and for the past four years, she has joined one of the most important Mexican celebrations, Day of the Dead, by dressing up as a Catrina in a very special and meaningful way.

This 2022 is no exception because our favorite doll will once again become a Catrina; however, this time she’ll be wearing a typical charro costume that was designed by none other than the renowned Mexican designer, Benito Santos in a collection called: ‘Benito Santos x Barbie Signature’.

The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, recognized in the world for being in charge of designing the dress with which Ximena Navarrete was crowned Miss Universe 2010, as well as having several celebrities as muses, announced through Instagram, this expected collaboration that has Barbie fans and fashion lovers with great expectations.

Benito Santos to dress Barbie for Day of the Dead

In Benito Santos’ Instagram posts, Barbie can be seen with the traditional catrina makeup, wearing a black dress that evokes the typical charro attire with a braided crown interspersed with a red bow.

According to the designer’s description: “Barbie doll’s sculptural black dress is inspired by the rich cultural tradition of charro costumes. Ornate white and crimson embroidery unfolds along the gown’s dramatic silhouette, including the layered mermaid hemline. The outfit is accented with a cropped bolero jacket, red bow tie, and holiday-inspired headpiece.”

‘Benito Santos x Barbie Signature,’ the special edition of Barbie’s Day of the Dead in 2022, will go on sale on September 8 through the Mattel Creations website, the cost will be 100 dollars, which is equivalent to almost two thousand Mexican pesos, the sale of the doll will be limited to one per person.

With less than two months to go before the Day of the Dead, the tradition is not long in coming, and Barbie knows it, this year in the most spectacular way at the hands of Benito Santos.

Here are some past Day of the Day Editions: 2019, 2020, 2021

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

