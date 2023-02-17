Selena Gomez Opens up about Her Physical Changes; She Didn’t Have to

Selena Gomez talks about the insults she has received about her weight, and we must understand that she doesn’t owe us explanations.

Selena Gomez talks about the insults she has received about her weight, and the question arises: when will we stop talking about other people’s bodies? The singer has been involved in the media since an early age, which has caused her personal and professional growth and development to be within the reach of the cameras. Every change she has undergone has been the cause of comments, criticism, even mockery... as if the world thinks that, because she is a public figure, we can talk about things that concern us.

Through life on her TikTok account, Selena Gomez talks about the physical changes she has gone through over the years and explained that due to the medication she receives for lupus she suffers from, she retains liquids and, therefore, her weight increases.

Although neither Selena nor anyone else should give explanations about her body and the changes that are part of it, the singer opened her heart to motivate all the people who are going through something similar; so that no one feels ashamed of who they are or what we are going through... and do not believe that for that we should be judged and criticized.

“I just wanted to encourage anyone who feels any kind of shame about what they’re going through, that no one knows the real story. I want people to know that it’s precious and wonderful. Yes, we have days when we feel bad, but I prefer to be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important, and I think they help me. So well, I’m not a model and I never will be,” the singer shared.

Selena Gomez also mentioned that she does not want her fans to think that she has a happy and full life, on the contrary, she wants the world to see her as she is, without filters or superficial things, therefore, on several occasions we have seen her break down in tears in front of the cell phone camera talking about her anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. In addition, she has freely published pictures without makeup and shown off her body without filters and, above all, with pride.

It’s not the first time Selena gives us great lessons in self-love, in fact, she does it every time she gets the chance, especially when she pretends to respond in the best way to the criticism that surrounds her... which, we must say, should stop as soon as possible.

No one, not even a public figure like Selena Gomez, should give explanations about her body, no one should do so. At the same time, we should learn not to talk about other people’s bodies.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

