The Evidence That Confirms Hailey Bieber Is Also Obsessed with Taylor Swift

Hailey Bieber’s secrets are coming to light.

Hailey Bieber unmasked her worst version and is now considered a friend or girlfriend that nobody wants to have. The model has been the protagonist of several controversies in a matter of days, among which stand out the mockery of Selena Gomez and flirting with her bodyguard in front of Justin.

Little by little, her actions have left consequences. There are celebrities like Miley Cyrus who distanced themselves from her in support of the performer of “Calm Down,” and several of her fans have stopped following her on social media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But that wasn’t all. Some people have taken it upon themselves to dig into the past to air some dirty laundry and show that it’s not new for Hailey to act this way. Now, there is evidence that the model not only can’t stand her husband’s ex, but also her best friend Taylor Swift.

The Evidence That Would Prove Hailey Bieber Is Obsessed with Taylor Swift

The evidence was collected by the user @tstarluckyone on Twitter, which has further fueled the model’s loss of a large number of followers on her social media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

We all remember when Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were the couple of the moment at the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013. It was an iconic moment for all fans and the camera lenses were on the lookout for everything they did... and Hailey Bieber was too, as she claimed at that time that the musicians were the worst couple of that year.

The Squad

In 2016, Hailey commented in an interview that she didn’t like Taylor’s “squad,” which Selena Gomez has always been a part of, by the way. The revelation was quite ironic because at that time Justin Bieber’s now-wife was already close to Gigi Hadid who was also part of her “squad.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I don’t understand the need to have a squad of friends, what are they trying to prove?” Hailey Bieber confessed.

One Like, One Hateful Comment

A year later, Hailey Bieber liked hateful comments against Taylor Swift... very hateful, we must say. The post read, with a photo of the singer, “Would you hit her for 835 billion dollars?” to which someone else responded: “I’d hit her even for a McDonald’s tea.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Famous Video for Which Selena Defended Her Friend from Hailey

During the Drop The Mic show in 2018, Hailey Bieber did not hesitate for a second to let her hatred towards Taylor flow, making a disgusted gesture when she heard her name. Yes, with the camera in front and everything.

At the time, it did not have the same impact as now. It went viral on TikTok and Selena commented: “Sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

That exploded everything and that’s why in the middle of 2023 we are still talking about the Selena Gomez/Hailey/Justin Bieber/Taylor Swift/Kendall and Kylie Jenner topic.

Taylor Swift’s Eye Surgery

In 2019, Jimmy Fallon interviewed Taylor Swift and released a video of the singer’s recovery after eye surgery; Hailey didn’t take long to seize the moment and mock her enemy, but this time Justin Bieber joined her in humiliating and imitating the soloist.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

📹 IG | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor Swift’s post lasik surgery video from @FallonTonight where she is upset about bananas on his recent Instagram livestream pic.twitter.com/Rwkh8E3KLP — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 7, 2019

Hailey Saying Taylor is her Biggest Fan

Through a test the model answered when she was 20, Hailey was questioned about who her biggest fan was, and she answered Taylor Swift.

The Little Shoes and the “Gentleman”

There are not many details about the photo, but it seems that it was taken during the Red Tour and Hailey Bieber thought it was a great idea to attack for no reason:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Justin also got involved in the mocking of Taylor Swift, and when the conflict between their albums happened, the singer posted some kind of “apology”. Hailey commented that her husband was a real “gentleman”, but even Cara DeLevingne had to intervene and make them see that no, Bieber’s text was not a sign of kindness.

What About Taylor?

Until now, Taylor Swift has not made any public statement about Hailey. On the contrary, the singer has chosen not to pay attention to the mockery and hate.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva.

Podría interesarte