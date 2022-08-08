Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s on and off relationship timeline

This is the complete timeline of Kylie Jenner and the rapper Travis Scott’s relationship.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has had a lot of iconic couples, like Kim and Kanye –despite them being divorced now, and the tumultuous Khloe and Tristan relationship full of infidelities, or the passionate relationship of Kourtney and Travis Barker that ended in a luxurious wedding in Italy; however, maybe one of the most stable and private ones has been the one of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The couple has been on and off a relationship for over five years and now have two beautiful children and recent rumors about a possible wedding are just going wild, while the couple keeps enjoying themselves and looking more stable than ever. This is the complete timeline of Kylie Jenner and the rapper Travis Scott’s relationship.

They don’t remember how or when they met

Neither Kylie nor Travis remembers exactly how they met, the only thing they know is that they did have some mutual friends and used to hang around constantly.

However, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was convinced Travis didn’t like her at first because despite being around each other, they had never really had a conversation, she said in an interview with GQ.

April 2017, Kylie and Travis were spotted holding hands at Coachella

Before Kylie confirmed she decided to end her relationship with rapper Tyga, the young businesswoman was seen hanging out and cuddling up with Travis Scott on the 2017′s Coachella edition.

According to Jordyn Woods, former Kylie’s best friend, the two hit it off and had immediate chemistry.

In the GQ interview of 2018, Kylie said that when Travis asked what was going to happen to the both of them after Coachella, she decided to go on tour with him.

Late April – Early May 2017 Kylie Jenner became pregnant

Is not like we want the exact day of Stormi’s conception, but one this is for sure, during this time the couple’s first daughter was conceived since was born in February 2018.

By this time, the news is still a secret and no one imagines what is coming for the couple.

May 2017: Jenner and Scott first Met Gala.

The first Monday of May is marked ad the MET Gala and for the occasion, the couple made their first public appearance on a red carpet; both looking spectacular and deeply in love.

Remember, we still don’t know if Kylie is pregnant.

June 2017: the couple debut matching tattoos

Butterflies have been related to the couple since Travis Scott launched a song called “Butterfly Effect” in which he raps about the love of a girl (supposedly Jenner). So, in June 2017 each shared Snapchat photos of the tiny tattoos on their ankle.

September 2017: News of Kylie Jenner being pregnant broke

TMZ broke the news that the young businesswoman was expecting her first baby with Travis Scott. According to the report, close sources to the couple said the couple began telling their close friends once Jenner completed the first trimester

After the news broke, and despite not having an official confirmation, fans started noticing that Kylie shared only throwback photos or wear outfits with baggy clothes.

February 1, 2018: Stormi is born

The official birthday of Stormi is February 1, 2018. However, Kylie announced the news days after with an emotional short documentary of all of her pregnancy progress and gave a glimpse of her intimate relationship with Travis Scott.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Kylie later revealed that Stormi was going to take Travis’ real last name Webster.

April 2018: One year later, they are at Coachella again

One year after they were first spotted holding hands at Coachella, the couple returned to the place where it all began but now as parents of a baby girl.

One month later, Kylie shared pictures of their first trip as a family.

July 2018, Kylie and Travis are featured on the cover of GQ

The couple talked about their relationship and the feeling of becomings parents. Kylie revealed that the two go “the extra mile” to keep their relationship private”.

December 2018: Travis Scott said he is planning to marry Kylie Jenner.

In an interview the rapper gave to Rolling Stone, he revealed that he is eager to tie the knot.

“We’ll get married soon. I’ve just got to sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way,” he said. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’, he said.

October 2019: The couple took a break

Close sources to the couple revealed that they were taking a break but they were not definitely done.

“They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the source told People.

Later, Kylie confirmed the split but assured they were on great terms.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi, our friendship and our daughter is a priority.” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

May 2021: They are back together

Rumors about the couple getting back together started when Kylie shared a video with Scott in the club.

“Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together,” an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.”

September 2021: Kylie confirms she is expecting the couple’s second child

With an emotional video, Kylie shared the news that she was expecting a second baby and the father was his long-time beau Travis Scott.

The video shows clips of Travis hugging Kylie’s belly and Stormi becomes a crucial part of this process, now as an older sister.

This time, Kylie didn’t keep her pregnancy secret. Instead, she posted lots of pictures of her bump and videos showing how Stormi was accepting the new member of the Webster-Jenner family.

February 2022: Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child

On February 2, 2022, the couple welcomed a baby boy. Initially, he was going to be named “Wolf Webster”, but later Kylie announced that it didn’t match his personality.

Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy:



“Wolf Webster 🤍” pic.twitter.com/TMbTxJefJX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2022

Until today, we still haven’t met the baby and we still don’t know his name.

August 2022: They keep the romance alive

Despite rumors circulating of an upcoming wedding, the couple hasn’t addressed them and are still enjoying each other’s company as a couple and as a family.

