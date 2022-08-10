Olivia Newton-John’s last words show how brave she was battling cancer

The actress was aware that her illness was very advanced and she did not have much time left.

Olivia Newton-John’'s death last August 8, surprised her fans around the world, as no one knew that she was in the final stage of breast cancer that metastasized.

The actress, who will be remembered for her role as Sandy in ‘Grease’, as well as for the hits “Physical” and “Xanadu”, was an icon of cinema, although in recent years she dedicated herself to her foundation in which she helped research plant medicine to cure cancer.

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and although she overcame it several times, she fought against this disease for almost 30 years. In her last relapse, the 73-year-old actress was already aware that she did not have much time left.

According to Totti Goldsmith, one of her nieces, the actress was going through a lot of pain in her last days, which she was trying to alleviate with medical marijuana; also, the news of her death was not a surprise for the family, since everyone knew that she was in terminal stage and was going through some very bad days.

“It wasn’t just cancer, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very sensitive immune system,” Goldsmith told a channel in Australia. “She had secondary infections. It went down in the last five or six days,” she revealed.

The woman claimed that her aunt was going through a lot of pain, as the medicine was not enough. On the other hand, she confessed that she did not make it to the United States to see her off, but she did ask her uncle, John Easterling to communicate with her.

“I said, ‘Are you afraid to die,’ and she said, ‘I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” were the words Olivia told her niece.

Totti, who lives in Australia, the country where the actress is originally from, also revealed that he was able to tell her over the phone everything she had in store and that he even had time to chat with her, even though she sounded tired.

“I told her all the things I had to say. She was already going to leave us,” she assured.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

