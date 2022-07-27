“Tampongate:” The intimate royal scandal between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker’s relationship was never normal.

Prince Charles of Wales and Camilla Parker have had one of the most scandalous and controversial relationships in the English Royal Family history. Although since 2005, they are officially husband and wife, they have a past that has haunted them for over 50 years.

Their relationship began most naively and royally in 1970, at a polo match at Windsor Great Park. Back then, the chemistry between the two was instantaneous, Camilla is said to have joked about the history of her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of King Edward VII, and told him “I feel we have something in common.”

That connection led them to develop a relationship of love and passion that after 52 years persists in the public eye and has become a topic of conversation for several generations who are passionate about the life of royalty.

After 10 years of meeting Camilla Parker and some obstacles from within the Royal family to the relationship, the Prince had to marry the unforgettable Princess Diana, whom he cheated on throughout their marriage that began in 1981.

But that is well known and retaken in series like The Crown and the most recent film Spencer; however, the productions have overlooked (either by time or script issues) to remember one of the most scandalous and controversial anecdotes of the extramarital relationship between Charles of Wales and Camilla Parker, the one that received its own royal name: Tampongate.

What does “Tampongate” refer to?

The term “Tampongate” refers to a leaked erotic phone call between Charles of Wales and Camilla Parker in 1989 when he was still married to Princess Diana.

It’s about a call between the (royal) lovers. The leak that went around the world was a conversation still remembered by many of the royals’ admirers.

In it, Camilla Parker mentioned, “I can’t stand a Sunday night without you.... I can’t start the week without you,” to which Charles replied, “What about me? The problem is that I need you all week, all the time. My God, if I could live in your pants, it would be so much easier!”

Here comes the reason for the name. In response to Charles, Camilla Parker asked him, “what are you going to turn into, knickers? Wow, so you’re going to turn into knickers?” while Queen Elizabeth II’s firstborn pointed out, “into a tampon. That would be nice!”

The “Tampongate” scandal will not be forgotten

Although the “Tampongate” scandal is 33 years old, the truth is that it cannot be taken out of the minds of the Royal Family followers, as well as the media.

For proof, a 2020 interview actor Josh O’Connor (who brings Prince Charles to life on The Crown) had with InStyle magazine ahead of the Netflix series’ fourth season, in which he shared that when he was offered the role, one of the first questions he asked was whether they would address the “Tampongate” issue.

“When I was offered the role, one of my first questions (I say questions, but it was actually a statement) was, ‘we’re not doing the tampon phone call, are we?’” And is that the fourth season of the series about the royals mainly addresses the relationship between Princess Diana, and Prince Charles and also the role of Camilla Parker.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

