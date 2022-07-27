Shortest celebrity marriages: For these stars, love lasted less than a month!

Lavish and unique weddings are the trend among celebrities, but sometimes all these luxuries end up compensating for something quite crucial in a marriage, love.

Celebrity weddings have something that automatically catches our attention. Whether it’s the lavish display of wealth or the gossip behind them, if there’s something true is that their high-profile relationships add extra stress and attention that only strong couples who are very much in love can endure. This if we’re talking about weddings that are driven by love, since in the media, sometimes the frantic emotion of a fling can drive some couples to the altar without even thinking if this is something they want.

From some crazy weddings happening after a wild party in places like Vegas to some planned ceremonies that seem to drain all the love during preparations, these celebrity couples didn’t really have a chance, and in less than one month the parties were dealing with legal bureaucracy to get a divorce as fast as their marriage lasted.

Mario Lopez and Ali Landry: 18 days

Mario and Ali had what seemed like a beautiful and long relationship that lasted over six years. The couple had a very romantic ceremony in Mexico in 2004 and things seemed to be flowing perfectly for the couple, at least in the public arena. However, just two weeks later, the couple shocked the tabloids when rumors about an imminent breakup appeared. Lopez had cheated on Landry during his bachelor party; as he declared some time after, “lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so.”

Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds: 14 days

There’s nothing more romantic than starting a new year as a newlywed couple, right? Well, that’s what the iconic comedian Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmons thought when they got married in 2008. The ceremony took place on a private island in French Polynesia. However, despite the romantic sunset wedding, the couple called it quits exactly two weeks later. Fortunately for the couple, the legal ceremony hadn’t taken place yet, so they were able to easily cancel the license in the US.

Cher and Gregg Allman: 9 days

After a long and iconic relationship with Sonny, Cher found herself single and willing to have new experiences. What she didn’t anticipate was that she would end up marrying immediately after her divorce was finalized. Cher had met musician Gregg Allman, and one day after a fun night in Las Vegas, the couple married in Las Vegas. Only 9 days later, Cher filed a document to have the marriage dissolved. According to her declarations to the press, they had been drinking and thought it would be a great idea: “I’ve always believed it best to admit one’s mistakes as quickly as possible.”

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 days

Carmen Electra was at her peak in the late 90s and early 2000s. Electra’s love and marriage journey became quite public in the reality show she shared with Dave Navarro, but some years before she had already experienced marriage, although it was a very short one. In November 1998, Carmen Electra married Dennis Rodman, a popular basketball player at the time. Also nine days later, Rodman filed for an announcement declaring that he had been drunk when they got married. The annulment came one year later, but the couple separated immediately. According to Electra, “it was so spontaneous, and I remember right after, ‘Oh god, what did we do?’”

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

Nicolas Cage had been married three times before his sporadic marriage to Erika Koike. No one didn’t even know the actor was dating Koike, a makeup artist when news about problems between the couple came public. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2019 and only hours later, they were seen having a quite public fight. Days later, Cage filed for an annulment. Their marriage was doomed, some had spotted Cage fighting with his bride-to-be when filing for the marriage license!

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours

Our Princess of Pop and beloved Britney Spears has a record on the list of shortest celebrity marriages with only a few hours (or less than three days) after saying “I do.” Like Murphy, Britney and Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, married within the first moments of 2004. The couple married in Las Vegas but only hours later she had a judge dissolve her marriage which she called a “joke” marriage. She later declared that “it was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing.”

Zsa Zsa Gabor and Felipe de Alba: 1 day

If you thought Britney’s marriage was short, wait to know about the shortest celebrity marriage annulled just one day after the ceremony! The iconic actress and socialité, Zsa Zsa Gabor, was in love with the idea of marriage. She married nine times in her life and according to her, “of course I love being in love — but it is marriage that really fulfills me. But not in every case.” One of these marriages and her second to last was the Mexican actor and attorney Felipe de Alba. It was all happiness and love when the couple married in 1983; sadly, just hours after the wedding, the marriage was annulled when it was discovered that Zsa Zsa was still married to her seventh husband Michael O’Hara. The relationship ended that same day.

