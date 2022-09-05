Brendan Fraser cries during a 6-minute standing ovation at Venice for his role in “The Whale”

Brendan Fraser received a standing ovation for six minutes at Venice, the festival that recognizes the best of cinema. This film is his big comeback in years.

It looks like Brendan Fraser is heading for a successful career resurgence, as this weekend saw the premiere of the film The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, at the Venice Film Festival.

At the end of the world premiere, Fraser received a standing six-minute ovation from the audience, an acknowledgment that caused the actor to rise from his seat and thank the attendees for the incredible gesture.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The emotion of performer, who had not starred in a film for decades, was moved to tears when he saw that his work in The Whale was recognized. The moment was recorded in a video published by Ramin Setoodeh, co-editor of Variety magazine, and has already gone viral on social networks.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

It should be remembered that Fraser abruptly disappeared from Hollywood, after being one of the most sought-after and famous leading men of the early 2000s. He starred in films such as The Mummy franchise and Bedazzled.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The actor suffered a strong depression and drastically changed his image; he was soon attacked by the media that ill-talked about his transformation. Although he has continued to work in small films such as Instant Family, the reality is that this role represents his great comeback to the big screen with a leading role.

What is The Whale about?

The film, based on real events, tells the story of a professor, played by Fraser, who weighs more than 500 pounds. The protagonist seeks to hide from the world due to his overweight, in addition to healing the lost relationship with his teenage daughter, played by Sadie Sink, known for her role as Max in Stranger Things.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva