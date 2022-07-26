Quentin Tarantino’s top 5 favorite movies you can watch on streaming

The acclaimed director shared the list of the films he likes the most.

No matter what film genre you like, Quentin Tarantino’s legacy is indisputable, as he has left in pop culture cult films such as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Kill Bill, among others.

The American director’s talent has been praised over the years, as well as his taste in cinema. On several occasions, he has confessed the definitive list of his favorite films, and here we share it with you.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly - Dir. Sergio Leone

A 1968 film that tells the story of three men who, during the Civil War, search for an ark containing $200,000 worth of pure gold coins. One of Tarantino’s favorite scenes is just as they fight each other; the music comes through amidst the tension and outbursts. Many of the iconic tunes in the movie appear in Tarantino’s filmography as well.

With a running time of three hours, you can enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taxi Driver - Dir. Martin Scorsese

Released in 1977, it came to cinemas to tell the story of Travis Bickle, a man who suffers insomnia after fighting in Vietnam. Back at home, he decides to become a taxi driver in the neighborhoods of New York to control his anxiety.

His personality doesn’t allow him to roam the streets without paying attention to crime; so, with a gun, he decides to take sides and give the crooks what they deserve. Although a bit extremist, his first target: was a future governor on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

During his planning, he lives stories of failed love affairs since pornography prevents him from relating to women, and when he succeeds, he decides to save his beloved prostitute to give her a better life.

For Tarantino, this film has been the best first-person character study, and he thanks Robert De Niro (Travis Bickle), for his commitment to the film and the character.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can watch it on Netflix.

The Matrix - Dir. Lana Wachowski and Lily Wachowski

A film starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss where a young computer scientist leads a double life in which he practices his profession by day and hacks databases in high-security systems by night.

Thanks to his good work, a woman named Trinity, who claims to be a legend in the world of hackers, comes to him and invites Neo to join their leader and become part of a resistance.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s the winner of four Academy Awards for Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Makeup, Best Sound Editing, and Best Production Design.

Even though Quentin Tarantino is not a fan of the whole saga, he certainly appreciates the first and original one and mentions that it is one of the best titles ever released.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can find it on Amazon Prime Video.

Mad Max: Fury Road - Dir. George Miller

Released in 2015, this film talks about law and a society that no longer exists and a world that has become a desert wasteland full of blood, fire, and death.

Two characters full of rebellion and history: a heroine woman looking for her home and a man who lived through the death of his wife and son, try to restore order while searching for peace.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, this film managed to win 6 Oscar Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Makeup, Best Sound Editing, and Best Production Design.

Tarantino named this film, the best of 2015 and highlighted that after getting a copy of this work, he watched it in the comfort of his home on three different occasions.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Host - Dir. Bong Joon Ho

In the year of 2007, Bong wrote the legend of a couple of doctors who empty two hundred bottles of flammable and sensitive chemical formaldehyde into a river where a couple of fishermen suffer the attack of a strange creature.

This mutant lives in the waters and is ready to devour everything it finds, except for a girl that, for some reason, decides to protect and take her with it. Although the army of the nation will look for a way to rescue her, the girl’s family decides to do it by themselves.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Quentin was impressed when he saw it for the first time and has since championed Best Director Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho.

You can enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte