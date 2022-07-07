‘Thor: Love and Thunder:’ A co(s)mic adventure that shows Marvel can’t just keep up

Too many jokes, a parody of the iconic character, and a story that makes no sense to the MCU; that’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’

As one of the few OG Avengers left in the MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder were one of the most anticipated films of Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (if we can even call it that way still). The fourth installment of the God of Thunder saga promised a lot, not only because it gives us the return of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, but also because of the impressive cast (I mean, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe), the reappearance of the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy, and more importantly, Thor’s arc in the last Avengers films.

However, all these things that hyped us Thor fans the most about this film were just meh. We know Taika Waititi is one of the funniest and most irreverent filmmakers of the moment, and after seeing and loving Thor: Ragnarok, it seemed that the movie was a guaranteed 10. Sadly, it wasn’t.

It seems that after the great twist Waititi made with Ragnarok, Marvel producers gave him carte blanche to do whatever he liked and the result was like when you let a kid to the groceries, a bunch of nonsense. Don’t get me wrong, I loved a bit of nonsense in the previous film, but this time many things were just ridiculous (no and I’m not talking about the goats; those are actually quite accurate to Norse mythology). Sorry, perhaps it’s time to warn you about upcoming spoilers.

So, the last time we saw Thor, we had seen a lost hero who had lost everything even his confidence trying to figure out who he really is. More than developing this interesting arc, the movie seems to make Thor dumber and more of a parody of the god. So, after defeating Thanos, Thor decides to join the Guardians of the Galaxy, or as he suggests the Asgardians of the Galaxy after proving to be the best Marvel crossover. These interactions we had loved in Avengers were highly wasted in this movie with only a random appearance of the Guardians with not very good jokes and comebacks. After that huge disappointment one expects the movie to give us that Taika Waititi fantasy and he does at some points but, then again, he takes it way too far.

As the trailer tells us, there’s a villain called the God Butcher, who, as the name suggests, wants to get rid of the gods. The premise of this villain and Christian Bale playing made many of us believe he would be one of the greatest villains of the MCU, and although Bale’s performance is extraordinary as usual, the motives of the villain alongside his demise feel a bit off not to say cheesy.

So, it’s understandable that the movie is a love story, but why waste such a great character with a very interesting motif like eradicating deities because they’re nothing but a bunch of vain and careless groups (or the decay of religions if you will), with ‘meh’ ending where our heroes manage to convince him to be good. It makes no sense!

And talking about deities and religion is what bothered me the most. As mentioned, Marvel seems to have just forgotten they’ve created a cinematic universe where stories are connected. The whole scene at the Omnipotence City, this marvelous city where the main gods reside and gather could’ve been a great opportunity to link previous Marvel stories at least with cameos that would make us feel like it’s all connected. We’re talking about Gods from all religions; Marvel just introduced great series of Egyptian deities in Moon Knight, why not place them among the many gods in the scene or even explore the avatar narrative here? Why not add some of the Eternals?

Not only that, say that Thor doesn’t know 2012 Loki is still alive because the latter is lost in one of the many universes opened by the Multiverse, but why not acknowledge that the Multiverse is a thing now? I mean, knowing Thor as we know him now, wouldn’t it make sense for him to try to see if there are other versions of his brother out there? Or, what about the villain’s purpose of reaching Eternity to be granted a huge wish (anything) being so easy to achieve and Thanos having to collect all gems when he could’ve just gone to Asgard and used the Bifrost? It makes no sense as a story that belongs to a connected universe.

All in all, as we mentioned in the review of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and most of the films and series of Phase four, it seems that there’s no communication between projects as they had with the first couple of dozens of movies and they’re just delivering stories with tiny cameos for fan service instead of creating a connected narrative that will lead to something greater. The post-credit scenes of these movies seem to hint something will be connected but they end there not taking us anywhere.

In conclusion with Thor: Love and Thunder: yay for the jokes, nay for the story.

