Bad Bunny’s gigantic balloon at New York Thanksgiving Day Parade

The iconic sad heart of Bad Bunny’s ‘Un verano sin ti’ album walked in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

Like every year, Macy’s had the monumental Thanksgiving Day parade on the streets of New York. It’s a cold fall, but Bad Bunny’s album design in Un verano sin ti was present with a huge balloon of the now iconic sad heart along the main avenues of the city.

Bad Bunny’s little heart, known as ‘The Hottest Heart,’ was dressed in huge sneakers from Bad Bunny’s upcoming collaboration with Adidas, right in front of a balloon of Chase from Paw Patrol. Some fans spotted the balloon before it was fully inflated and immediately intuited that it was the Un verano sin ti illustration, complete with a single eye and an “upside down” grin.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In all its splendor, the heart was swept through the streets by scores of people starting at 8:45 a.m., from the Upper West Side to Herald Square.

The Macy’s parade happens annually as part of Thanksgiving celebrations. This time, in its 96th edition, the parade had balloons of SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Snoopy, Star Wars, and other iconic and beloved animated characters, which Bad Bunny’s heart has already joined.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The sad heart of Un verano sin ti was designed by Ugly Primo from Need Pastel in collaboration with Benito Martinez Ocasio (Bad Bunny). Need Pastel are the same people who designed iconic graphic identities such as those for the When We Were Young and Sick New World festivals.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte