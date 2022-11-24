ADVERTISING

MUSIC

Bad Bunny’s gigantic balloon at New York Thanksgiving Day Parade

By:
Gabriela Castillo
 - November 24, 2022

BE INSPIRED

music

Bad Bunny’s gigantic balloon at New York Thanksgiving Day Parade

Gabriela Castillo
music

The true story of ‘Maps’ by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs; it’s not a love song

Shantal Romero
music

Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was reported dead

Javier Cisneros
music

‘Midnights’: Taylor Swift unveils her insecurities in her new album

Yazmín Veloz
music

‘Für Elise:’ The origin theories behind Beethoven’s most famous piece

Shantal Romero
music

Rihanna has reportedly recorded 2 songs for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
music

‘Face It Alone:’ Queen releases new song featuring Freddie Mercury’s vocals

Shantal Romero
music

The sad story behind Blink-182′s “Adam’s Song”

Gabriela Castillo
music

The Artificial Intelligence that turned David Bowie’s songs into surreal videos

Gabriela Castillo
music

Carol Channing and Ella Fitzgerald: The first women in a Super Bowl Halftime show

Shantal Romero
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The iconic sad heart of Bad Bunny’s ‘Un verano sin ti’ album walked in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

Like every year, Macy’s had the monumental Thanksgiving Day parade on the streets of New York. It’s a cold fall, but Bad Bunny’s album design in Un verano sin ti was present with a huge balloon of the now iconic sad heart along the main avenues of the city.

Bad Bunny’s little heart, known as ‘The Hottest Heart,’ was dressed in huge sneakers from Bad Bunny’s upcoming collaboration with Adidas, right in front of a balloon of Chase from Paw Patrol. Some fans spotted the balloon before it was fully inflated and immediately intuited that it was the Un verano sin ti illustration, complete with a single eye and an “upside down” grin.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
@instorewithsteph

All my Bad Bunny fans get ready to see Bad Bunny’s balloon tomorrow at the 96th annual @Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!!!! I went tonight to see them get inflated so tomorrow I can sip on some hot chocolate and watch it on TV!!! #badbunnypr #badbunny #benito #unveranosinti #unveranosintibadbunny #thanksgiving #thanksgivingparade #macysthanksgivingdayparade #macys #HuluChippendalesDance #BeTheReasonVisa #fyp

♬ Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

In all its splendor, the heart was swept through the streets by scores of people starting at 8:45 a.m., from the Upper West Side to Herald Square.

The Macy’s parade happens annually as part of Thanksgiving celebrations. This time, in its 96th edition, the parade had balloons of SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Snoopy, Star Wars, and other iconic and beloved animated characters, which Bad Bunny’s heart has already joined.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The sad heart of Un verano sin ti was designed by Ugly Primo from Need Pastel in collaboration with Benito Martinez Ocasio (Bad Bunny). Need Pastel are the same people who designed iconic graphic identities such as those for the When We Were Young and Sick New World festivals.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:musicThanksgivingBad Bunny
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING