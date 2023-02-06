ADVERTISING

A True Queen! Beyoncé Broke Record at the Grammys

By:
Alejandro Vizzuett
 February 6, 2023

Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy Awards won in the history of the awards.

Beyoncé already proved that she is the total Queen of music, as she became the artist who has won the most Grammy Awards in history! This year Queen Bey won Best Dance/Electronic Album.

So far, the singer of “Break My Soul” has 32 awards, something that the world on social networks has applauded her to the point of exhaustion, and that she was grateful for during her acceptance speech, in which she struggled to keep from bursting into tears.

“Thank you. I’m trying not to be too emotional. I just want to receive it tonight. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. Also, to my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but he is, in spirit.”

“I also want to thank my parents, for loving me and pushing me (to do what I love). I want to thank my beautiful husband, and my beautiful three children, who are at home watching. And to the Queer community, for their love, and for embracing this genre. God bless you,” she commented.

At the current Grammy Awards, the star has won five awards so far, thanks to his most recent album, Renaissance, although three of them, according to Variety, were handed out at a non-televised ceremony.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Tags:Music Awardsmusic legendsbeyoncérecordCelebrity Culture
