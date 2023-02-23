Celebs Who Shocked Us Because They Didn’t Know Who Harry Styles Was

Although many believe that Harry Styles is world-renowned, these celebs are proof that there are people who still don’t know of his existence.

Indeed: some celebrities apparently live under a rock because they don’t know who Harry Styles is, although he’s one of the most famous people in the entire world! Even though the British singer is considered by many as one of the best stars nowadays and recognized worldwide, well, that last part is not so, because even personalities in the entertainment business have not heard of the musician, despite his successful career.

Harry Styles has a trajectory of over ten years, beginning with the boy band One Direction, from which he separated ways several years later to become a solo star. At a time, he began to gain greater recognition in the industry and started working on the name he has today. Harry is not only a musician: he is also an actor and a fashion inspiration, as well as an entrepreneur, and has increasingly earned the love of the public, critics, and colleagues themselves.

Celebs who did not know who Harry Styles was

Ashton Kutcher

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ashton Kutcher recalled an anecdote that embarrassed him a bit at the time. Years ago, the movie star and his wife, Mila Kunis, were invited to a karaoke party where they saw that a young man took the microphone and began to sing an ABBA song. Obviously, it was not an amateur karaoke singer: his voice impressed those present, including Ashton and Mila, so the actor approached the young man and recommended that he take up singing because he did it very well.

Later, Ashton told the host of the party that he was delighted with the voice of that young man, so his friend told him that it was none other than Harry Styles, but even then, he did not recognize who he was. Nowadays, Ashton Kutcher tells his anecdote quite gracefully and assures that he’s now a great fan of the musician and that he would recognize him anywhere.

Evangeline Lilly

Recently, Evangeline Lilly confessed that she did not know who Harry Styles was when she saw his post-credit scene in the movie Eternals, where the musician appears as a new character, Starfox, who promises to help Thena, Druig, and Makkari to find their Eternal friends who have disappeared.

This happened in 2021, so by then Harry was already a fairly well-known pop star; so, the actress’ anecdote left her companions in shock, during an interview to promote Ant-Man: Quantumania.

Lilly thought that Harry was just a random actor, and she assured that she thought that if he continued in this career, he would go a long way. “I have to say at the end of ‘Eternals,’ when that guy walked on the ship in the end credits... Well, for me, it was ‘that guy,’ and I was like: ‘Who’s that kid? Because he’s going to be very successful. He’s got some serious mojo,’” Lilly recalled. “I swear to god. I was like: ‘He’s gonna be a big star. That’s what I thought to myself.”

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher is world-renowned for being part of the English band Oasis, although he is also a sworn enemy of Harry Styles. And that is because a few years ago, Gallagher assured that the British soloist does not compose his songs and that he would prefer to be surrounded by many girls… It seems that he does locate the name of the 2023 Grammy winner; however, it is not much of his liking.

“With some joy, he will be surrounded by many girls. I can assure you that he does not have an acoustic guitar, trying to write a medium eight for something. People my age have gotten carried away, fat bald jerks with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write something like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes,” the musician said.

Zayn Malik

Ok, obviously Zayn knows Harry since they spent several years of their adolescence together in One Direction. However, the musician’s statements about his former partner do not sound like they had been great friends.

In an old interview with Us Weekly, he mentioned that he did keep in touch with his former teammates but that things were not like before since they were all growing personally and professionally. He was also questioned about his posture towards Harry Styles, and he assured that he never really spoke to him. “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry, even when he was in the band. So I really didn’t expect that much from a relationship with him,” the musician confessed.

These statements don’t match up with the 1D moment videos where we get to see a bit of Harry and Zayn’s interactions, though, of course, there’s a chance they weren’t that close offstage.

It seems that Harry Styles could go unnoticed in the lives of many, but of course, that does not take away or diminish the success he has achieved within the industry, becoming an inspiration for many others.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

