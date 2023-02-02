Harry Styles’ “As It Was:” The Story of the Song that Embraces our Souls

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is one of the British singer’s deepest and most moving songs.

The story of “As It Was” by Harry Styles is all we need to hug us to the heart. The British musician definitely knows how to capture in song everything that we dare not say; that’s why it is so easy to connect with him and each of his lyrics. Harry is considered one of the best musicians today, as well as an inspiration in fashion. His talent and energy have conquered millions of hearts around the world, and experts say that he has already secured a very special place in the industry.

The hits and fame are increasing for Harry Styles, and proof of that was his Love On Tour, in which he was singing live “As It Was.” The song, which signaled the return of Styles after a 3-year break is described as one of the best creations of his career. The hit also became some sort of a sneak peek for his third studio album, which was released in May 2022. Nevertheless, for the fans, it was more than that, it was a hug for their hearts that talks about the things we can’t say with words, and it seems that Harry Styles was vibing the same thing.

The Story behind “As It Was” by Harry Styles

Every song has a story behind it and, although we often don’t know it, we adopt one of our own when we listen to it, which is why music becomes so intimate and special. Sometimes, artists open their hearts to reveal what’s behind their compositions, just like Harry Styles when he talked about the meaning of “As It Was.”

“As It Was” is one of the deepest songs the musician has written and is also very powerful emotionally. It deals with personal transitions in life, isolation, anxiety, and also one’s own company. And Harry himself adopted the meaning of metamorphosis to it.

“It’s about metamorphosis, about losing oneself and finding oneself. It’s about accepting the fact that life hits you at different times and not when you expect it. It’s wonderful, but with these things comes a very complex emotional journey,” Harry Styles confessed. Also, in several of the verses the musician refers to moments he lived in the past, but that for whatever reason, none of that will come back.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was:” a Smash Hit

“As It Was” was considered one of the best songs of 2022; it also won a Guinness World Record for being the most-listened song on music platforms in 24 hours. Styles’ hit remained on the charts of the same year and has positioned itself as one of the most important songs in the industry today.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles is a song that heals wounds, one with which it is almost impossible not to identify and relate to some moment in our lives. Undoubtedly, a melancholic lyric that will probably stay with us for a long time to come.

Harry Styles always manages to write everything we can’t say out loud.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

