Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance at a rock concert in the UK

Fans made viral videos of his performance on social media claiming they were happy he could do what he loves the most.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rested their cases last Friday at the defamation trial that has kept us on the edge of our seats for the last seven weeks. On Saturday, 29, just two days after both parties gave their closing arguments, Johnny Depp surprised fans in the UK by joining his long-life friend Jeff Beck at his concert in Sheffield.

Being his very first public appearance since the trial, which has now the jury deliberating, Depp took the stage to perform several songs including a version of John Lennon’s song “Isolation,” which he and Beck recorded a cover in 2020. Depp also played some covers of Marvin Gay and Jimi Hendrix, showing his passion for rock music.

Depp has a very deep connection with rock legends. One of his closest friends, Paul McCartney, has been showing his support for the actor at his shows by playing some images from his video “My Valentine” in which Depp made an appearance.

Now, this surprise appearance has sparked some debate about cancel culture, although the vast majority of social media users commenting on the concert were happy to see the actor doing “what he loves the most.” As we’ve commented before, Depp is the big winner of this mediatic case regardless of the jury’s verdict. Million of fans turned into social media platforms to support him revindicating his popularity.

Videos of Johnny Depp in his rocker outfit, playing the guitar, were shared on platforms alongside messages of love and support for him. However, some users also believed it was a bit cynical to simply go and enjoy himself when he’s still not acquitted on abuse allegations.

One of these comments came from no other than Amber Heard’s journalist friend (the one that was thrown out of court at the beginning of the trial) Eve Barlow: “he played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That’s the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who’s been canceled.”

The jury will resume their deliberation sessions on Tuesday and is expected to give a verdict soon.

