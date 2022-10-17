Rihanna has reportedly recorded 2 songs for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rihanna and “Black Panther” is a combination made in heaven!

It seems that Rihanna’s music career is slowly waking from its slumber. First, it was announced that Queen RiRi will be making the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, an announcement that broke the internet! Now, rumor has it, she’s recorded two songs for the long-awaited sequel of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever.

Although fans have been waiting for a full album, and those expectations were slightly fulfilled when images of Rihanna coming in and out from the recording studios came out, it probably had to do more with this Marvel venture rather than a full album. Although it could mean that she’s working on both.

If you remember well, Marvel successfully released two albums for the first release of Black Panther. The first one was the soundtrack composed by Ludwig Göransson, which included all the songs we listened to in the movie. The second one was an album with songs inspired by T’Challa’s story, curated by Kendrick Lama, with hits by artists like The Weeknd, Future, Jorja Smith, and Travis Scott, among others.

This second album was a huge success, so it’s no surprise that Marvel will want to follow that strategy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the rumors, this album will be jointly released by Marvel/Disney and Westbury Road, and the latter happens to be quite connected to no other than Rihanna, who we could say basically owns the studio.

Hardcore fans have speculated about this possibility and have found that it’s the perfect timing for Rihanna to release new material this November and have them ready to perform at the Super Bowl. However, neither she (nor her team) has confirmed the rumors yet, nor the possibility of having a cameo in the film. I guess we’ll have to wait a bit less than a month to see!

