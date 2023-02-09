Rihanna’s Halftime Show: The Most Anticipated Songs for Her Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna will offer one of the most important performances of her career at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

2023 could be one of the most memorable halftime shows in Super Bowl history. During the interlude of the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Rihanna will take the stage and make it her own. RiRi is returning to music after several years of absence... and fans can’t wait any longer.

Last year, the most watched event in the US took place in Inglewood, California, with a historic performance by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, Anderson Paak and Kendrick Lamar, full of easter eggs you might have missed.

Now, Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, west of Phoenix, Arizona, a monumental venue that can accommodate about 70,000 people.

As Rihanna’s ninth album arrives, the one that her fans have been waiting for for years (it would be the first since 2016, and the release could occur this 2023), the singer, declared a “national hero” in Barbados, will offer one of the most important performances of her career on Sunday, February 12th.

What Songs Can We Expect from Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII?

Given that the Super Bowl halftime performances occur against the clock, in a period that is reduced to 15 brief minutes, it is almost certain that we’ll only hear her biggest hits, as there will be no time to delve into her more than two decades of career.

These are some of the most anticipated songs from Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII:

“Umbrella”

“Don’t Stop The Music”

“We Found Love”

“Where Have You Been”

“Diamonds”

“Needed Me”

What About the Special Guests?

We don’t know who the special guests will be at Rihanna’s halftime show, but it is rumored that they could be those she has collaborated with over the years: Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell, Calvin Harris, and even Kanye West. There is also the option of Rihanna shining bright like a diamond, on her own.

It is also rumored that RiRi’s seven-month-old son could be part of the show. Of course, taking all the precautions that need to be taken with a baby at an event of that magnitude, including protective headphones.

