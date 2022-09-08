“The Queen is Dead”: La canción de los Smiths sobre el desprecio a la monarquía

Una canción de mediados de los años 80, que resurge ante la muerte de la Reina Isabel II de Inglaterra.

El 16 de junio de 1986, The Smiths lanzó su tercer material: ‘The Queen is Dead’. Es uno de los discos más importantes de la historia, con canciones icónicas de la banda como “Bigmouth Strikes Again” y “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”. Sin embargo, recordamos la que da nombre al álbum, “The Queen is Dead”, porque hoy falleció la Reina Isabel II tras 70 años de reinado.

La Reina Isabel fue tan longeva que incluso el mismo Mick Jagger recuerda ver fragmentos de su boda en la televisión. En 1986, cuando Inglaterra atravesaba por un momento de incertidumbre política y los Sex Pistols ya habían cantado, irónicamente, “God Save the Queen”, Morrissey decidió cantar un tema en el que expresaba su desdén por la monarquía británica y todo lo que esta representaba.

La canción fue escrita por Morrissey y Johnny Marr y partió de una improvisación de 1985 en su tema “Barbarism Begins at Home”. Ahí agregaron la famosa frase “The Queen is dead”, que tomaron de la novela ‘Last Exit to Brooklyn’ de Hubert Selby Jr. Les gustó tanto que decidieron convertirla en una canción por sí sola: Johnny Marr se inspiró en los riffs de MC5 y Velvet Underground en “I Can’t Stand It”.

La canción incluye un fragmento de “Take Me Back to Dear Old Blightly”, un tema de 1916 que fue popular durante la Primera Guerra Mundial y cuenta la historia de tres soldados que añoran volver a “Blightly” o Gran Bretaña.

En la obra de Selby Jr., ‘The Queen is Dead’ es la historia de una mujer trans llamada Georgette que ejerce la prostitución y es echada de casa por su homofóbico hermano. Después de una serie de eventos muere a causa de una sobredosis. La palabra “Queen” se refiere a ella, pues el autor la usa como un sinónimo de una persona gay o queer.

En 2016, en entrevista con NME, Morrissey dijo que la letra de “The Queen is Dead” sí salió de esa historia, pero también de sus ganas de quejarse de la realeza: “Descubrí, conforme pasaba el tiempo, que esta felicidad que teníamos se ha desvanecido lentamente y está siendo remplazada por algo muy gris y deprimente”, dijo. “La sola idea de la monarquía y la Reina de Inglaterra es reforzada constantemente y hecha para parecer más útil de lo que realmente es”.

Letra de “The Queen Is Dead” de The Smiths

Oh, take me back to dear old Blighty

Put me on the train for London Town

Take me anywhere

Drop me anywhere

In Liverpool, Leeds or Birmingham

But I don’t care

I should like to see—

I don’t bless them

Farewell to this land’s cheerless marshes

Hemmed in like a boar between archers

Her very Lowness with her head in a sling

I’m truly sorry, but it sounds like a wonderful thing

“I say, Charles, don’t you ever crave

To appear on the front of the Daily Mail

Dressed in your Mother’s bridal veil?” Ooh, ooh, ooh

And so I checked all the registered historical facts

And I was shocked into shame to discover

How I’m the 18th pale descendant of some old queen or other

Oh, has the world changed, or have I changed?

Oh, has the world changed, or have I changed?

As some 9-year-old tough, who peddles drugs

I swear to God, I swear, I never even knew what drugs were

Ooh, oh-oh, ooh

So I broke into the Palace with a sponge and a rusty spanner

She said, “Eh, I know, and you cannot sing”

I said, “That’s nothing, you should hear me play the piano”

We can go for a walk where it’s quiet and dry

And talk about precious things

But when you’re tied to your Mother’s apron

No one talks about castration, ooh, oh-oh, ooh

We can go for a walk where it’s quiet and dry

And talk about precious things

Like love and law and poverty, ooh-ooh

(These are the things that kill me)

We can go for a walk where it’s quiet and dry

And talk about precious things

But the rain that flattens my hair, ooh

(These are the things that kill me)

All their life, they make love and then pierce through me

Pass the Pub that saps your body

And the church who’ll snatch your money

The Queen is dead, boys

And it’s so lonely on a limb

Pass the Pub that wrecks your body

And the church all they want is your money

The Queen is dead, boys

And it’s so lonely on a limb

Life is very long when you’re lonely

Life is very long when you’re lonely

Life is very long when you’re lonely

Life is very long when you’re lonely





