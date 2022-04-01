From Latin music to Queen, these are the most catchy World Football Cup songs

Every four years, sports enthusiasts gather to celebrate soccer but a World Football Cup would not be the same if it weren’t for the music. Each edition has its own celebratory song that helps fans around the world share their enthusiasm.

For Qatar 2022 edition, FIFA decided to launch a series of songs being the first one Hayya Hayya (Better Together), a reggae and R&B fusion made by American pop singer, Trinidad Cardona, Davido a Nigerian artist, and Qatar’s hit singer Aisha.

“By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East, this song symbolizes how music – and football – can unite the world,” said FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati in a statement.

But even this new song is kind of catchy, many have pointed out that there have been better songs that really capture the essence of the joy and excitement of soccer.

These are some of the most catchy World Football Cup songs that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

USA 1994 - We are the Champions, Queen

Though this wasn’t the official song, the British band song was such a success portraying the feeling of the early 90′s soccer matches.

France 1998 – The Cup of Life, Ricky Martin

Maybe one of the most popular World Football Cup songs ever. This theme was a turning point in the official songs.

Germany 2006 – The Time of Our Lives, Il Divo and Tony Braxton

Maybe a little sober for a World Cup, but this emotional song was chosen to celebrate that year’s tournament.

South Africa 2010 – Waka Waka, Shakira

Maybe one of the most popular after The Cup of Life is this song that mixes African and Latin rythms. Surely it will make you want to dance the minute you hit play.

Brazil 2014 – La La La, Shakira

Yeah, again Colombian singer Shakira managed to released a worldwide hit about soccer; however, this was not the official song, but rather “We Are One” by Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez, but is not as catchy as Shakira’s.

