Japan plans to build an artificial gravity habitat on the Moon and prepare us humans to live in Mars

A Japanese company is planning the installation of a full structure that imitates Earth with plans to take the project to Mars.

Reaching the Moon is just the beginning of mankind’s plan for life on the lunar satellite. It is no longer just a matter of guaranteeing space travel or getting to know the stars, but of trying to create an entire civilization outside Earth, and as we all know, the main target is Mars.

In that sense, Japanese engineers are working on an incredible idea they called “The Crystal”, a conical building with artificial gravity so that humans can live on the Moon by 2050.

This idea was developed between Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation, one of the oldest and largest construction companies in the country. They made the announcement through a press conference covered by Kansai TV NEWS.

It would be possible to live on the Moon

“We envision a future in which mankind will realize migration to the Moon and Mars in the middle of the 21st century, we will define the global ecosystem system to build structures such as the central biome complex,” the project leaders said.

It is possible to achieve artificial gravity by building a cone-shaped structure capable of rotating with sufficient power and speed to simulate Earth’s gravity, thus allowing humans to walk, run and even reproduce on the Moon.

If this experiment is successful, a replica could be made on Mars. According to the developers, the cone would have an elevation of 400m and a radius of 100m at its widest part, requiring a full rotation every 20 seconds, a speed sufficient to create the gravitational pull within the structure to mimic Earth’s gravity.

According to the Japanese media “The Asahi Shimbun”, the first simplified prototype would be ready by mid-century, but the final version will take about 100 years to be built and be in operation with green areas and abundant water. To feed the biome, elements from various terrestrial ecosystems will be transferred to make it as close as possible to live as it is on our planet.

How to reach the Moon.

The researchers of the project presented a solution to reach the moon, an interplanetary cable car called Hexatrack. Its 14-meter radius cabins in the shape of a hexagon is capable of maintaining a gravity of 1G to counteract the effect of prolonged exposure to zero gravity. Its outer shell would “float” around a central tube. The stations or gateways would be installed on zero-gravity satellites to serve as artificial celestial bodies.

Another option presented by Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation is a train the size of Japanese high-speed trains, called the “Space Express,” with six cars and would be launched into space with the cars connected by a central bar that would hold them together.

To make its movement in space possible, propulsion rockets will be installed in the first and last cars, allowing them to accelerate and decelerate in outer space while escaping the gravitational pull of the planets.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

