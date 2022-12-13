10 places where you can experience a truly white Christmas in North America

Although winter does bring snow to many places in North America, only in these 10 places is it 99% guaranteed!

Waking up to a white Christmas is surely on many people’s wish lists, but the truth is that the presence of snow depends on different meteorological factors. However, there are places where experiencing a white Christmas is possible and is experienced as a Christmas dream. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are no places where white Christmases are completely guaranteed, but there are different places that every year are very likely to deliver a beautiful snowy Christmas.

How do you know where it will snow?

To find these locations, meteorologists analyzed Christmas snowfalls over the past 30 years, figuring the more times it has snowed in a city or town at Christmas, the more likely it is to happen again. While there are places in America that do not experience snow, there are just as many were experiencing a white Christmas is much more likely and feasible.

In the NOAA study, they created their own weather map of Christmas snowfall from 1991 to 2020. This map has changed due to changing weather trends and therefore has been shrinking slightly to the north.

10 places to experience a white Christmas

Fairbanks, Alaska:

With an average temperature of 7.7 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, the snow that falls on the ground will stay there, forming up to 11 inches. In Fairbanks, there has only been one Christmas without snow since 1934.

Mammoth Lakes, California:

Located at almost 1.2 miles in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Mammoth Lakes looks like a marshmallow world in winter. Snow in this area can arrive as early as October, so by the time it’s Christmas, snow temperatures are well advanced.

Telluride, Colorado:

Despite being in the southern United States, Telluride has a surprisingly high chance of a snowy Christmas, a 94% chance to be exact. This is because it is nestled in the San Juan Mountains, south of the Rockies.

Duluth, Minnesota:

It is called the “Christmas City of the North” because, in addition to having a 92% chance of more than two inches of snow, it has a 60% chance of getting up to 12 inches of snow.

Marquette, Michigan:

One of the snowiest places in the United States, due to its geographic location, is a region known as the Upper Peninsula snow belt. This lake-snow effect town has recorded snow on the ground every Christmas except for three years, 1994, 2006, and 2015, which means there is a 96% chance of experiencing a white Christmas in this area.

Lake Placid, New York:

Thanks to the Great Lakes and the Adirondack Mountains, upstate New York has some of the best historical odds of a white Christmas. It has seen at least three inches of snow on the ground for nearly nine out of 10 years.

Caribou, Maine:

One of the northernmost towns in the United States. Since the beginning of weather records, 92% of Christmases have been white here, and they experienced their highest snow accumulation in 1989 when 23 inches of snow fell on the morning of December 25.

Winnipeg, MB, Canada:

Only one snow-free Christmas since 1955.

Goose Bay, NL, Canada:

Nearly 30 inches of snow falls every December. Environment Canada reported that 98% of Christmases have been white, and better yet, it has a 55% chance of having a perfect Christmas, i.e., snow on the ground and snowflakes in the air.

Prince George, BC, Canada:

91% of its Christmases have been snow-covered since 1955. In recent years the average snow depth on Christmas morning is 5.5 inches.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

