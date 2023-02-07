Fjaðrárgljúfur, the Most Beautiful and Majestic Canyon in the World

It is a fact: the most beautiful canyon in the world is Fjaðrárgljúfur in Iceland, and that is because its bright green coating cover makes it look like a landscape taken out of a fairy tale.

When one thinks of canyons, the image that usually arises in our minds is one of a long and winding road full of sand colors that curves its walls at the pleasure of nature. But when we talk about the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon in Iceland, the landscape is completely different. That is because its walls are completely covered by a vibrant green that makes it the most beautiful canyon in the world.

The Dreamlike Beauty of the Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

The Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon is located in the southeast of Iceland, where the Fjaðrá river has gradually shaped its walls thanks to the progressive erosion of the water. Thanks to this, the land has been impressively ridged into an untamed canyon that is at least 328 feet deep and stretches almost 2 miles in distance.

It is an ancient formation that dates back to the Ice Age millions of years ago, when the Earth was dominated by large icy fields, and animals such as the woolly mammoth walk along its paths.

Over the eons, the water flowing from the glaciers through the rocks and palagonite caused the progressive erosion of the rock that surrounds the Fjaðrá river. The slow but steady flow of water managed to groove the land to the point of forming a deep canyon with a waterfall flowing down the west side of the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon.

The edges of the canyon have become observation platforms for the natural wonder, from which it is possible to see how the vegetation has reigned over time, giving life to its walls covered in a green that reflects the amazing fertility of the land. The eastern trail offers ineffable views of the plains and glacial streams that flow into the river.

But such a beauty must be preserved, and since the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon became more popular with visitors, the authorities took measures to prevent wear and tear on the site. Today, its entry is prohibited without a special permit, but we still have impressive photographs of the place for its contemplation.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

