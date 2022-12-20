Xico Volcano: Discover the Majestic ‘Navel of the World’ in Mexico

Since ancient times the Xico volcano has been known as “the navel of the world.”

Volcanoes have been part of the geological landscape of the Earth for centuries. It could be said that almost in every corner of the planet there is one, whether active, dormant, forming, or disappearing. Like the mighty giants of the continents, volcanoes are distributed throughout the continents and oceans like the heartbeat of a living planet.

From all those that are distributed in the mythical Ring of Fire to those that live in solitude in the middle of landscapes such as Antarctica or in crowded places such as Yellowstone itself. Volcanoes come in all shapes and forms, such as the famous Xico volcano, which remains the navel of the world located in Mexico.

[Photo: Instagram @aerolandscapes.mx]

Volcanoes in Mexico

There are more than 2,000 volcanoes in the Mexican territory; however, not all of them have officially earned that name. About 42 of these volcanoes have been recognized as true volcanoes, and although the number may not seem so large, their presence actually means that 75% of the Mexican population lives near a volcano; some of these are extinct, inactive and others are still active.

Among the volcanoes found in Mexico are Ceboruco and Sanganguëy in Nayarit, Chichonal and Tacaná in Chiapas, Iztaccíhuatl in Puebla, Xihuingo in Hidalgo, San Martín Tuxtla and Cofre de Perote in Veracruz, Jorullo in Michoacán. And the famous Xico volcano in the State of Mexico.

Xico Volcano, the Navel of the World

The Xico volcano is one of the most incredible geological formations in the eastern part of the Valley of Mexico. However, for a long time, it has gone unnoticed because admiring its magnificent crater is only possible from the heights. Whether with satellite shots, from a drone, a plane, or a helicopter, those are the only ways to perceive its peculiar immensity. But it is thanks to this perfect circle shape derived from the interactions between its magma and the volcano that since ancient times it has been known as “the navel of the world.”

[Photo: Instagram @re_territorio]

It is thought that the Xico volcano dates from 550 to 60 A.D., in fact, its name comes from the Nahuatl word “navel.” Even before the conquest, a population settled south of this volcano, and when the Spaniards arrived in the area, they drained the hollow, which left it dry, just as it is today.

Its crater is 100 meters high and 1400 meters in diameter, which makes it one of the largest volcanoes in Mexico, so for years the Mexican population has used the volcano’s slope for various activities such as walking, climbing, or running, and recently have begun to make bike rides on the slope and crater of the volcano.

Xico is proof, once again, that there are corners of the Earth that we do not fully know and that somehow tell the story of the planet. It is not necessary to travel to the most spectacular places in nature. It is enough to look around us to discover a little of the development of the planet and its marvelous formations.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

