It’s been a bit over a week since the Internet broke with the controversial news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting a divorce. Since then, every single day details and rumors about their divorce have captured the interest of fans and the public in general. However, the only one that was seen in public during all these mayhem had been Joe Jonas.

For the first time in days, Sophie Turner has been seen in public. So far, the Game of Thrones alum has only shared a post on social media confirming her divorce, but she’s gotten back to work and cameras spotted her while having a cigarette break on the set of her upcoming series Joan.

Turner is currently filming in Spain, and the photos show her in half costume with a blond bob wig and heavy makeup. She’s also wearing what appears to be a massive temporary tattoo on her back in the likes of Joan Hannington, the infamous British jewel thief on which the series focuses.

One of the things that was highlighted about the divorce is that Joe Jonas had to take care of their two daughters while Sophie was filming in Europe. Although the narrative of the matter seemed to point out that Jonas had been left alone to take care of them, fans rapidly defended Turner claiming that he was just doing the basic part as a parent since this was the first big project she’d taken while he’s been touring for years.

Although the many stories that have come out regarding their imminent divorce have backfired Joe Jonas, sources close to the singer claim that it was never his intention to come up to this stage, “he never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.” Also, it seems that the Jonas family was hoping they could sort things out.

Besides her post on Instagram, Sophie Turner hasn’t talked about the matter nor has commented on all the things that have been said about her by “close sources.” But these new photos of her, show that she’s going through a very harsh time. Hopefully, her work and girls will help her overcome this episode and bring the joyful and bubbly woman fans love back.

