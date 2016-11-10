Though you might feel like your teens were only last week, you notice how much you have changed and evolved. But how do you know that you’re well on your way to meeting and achieving your goals? How can you make sure you’re challenging yourself enough at this moment in your life? Here is a quick list of things to check or plan to try out by your 25th birthday!

You’ve studied something you’re passionate about, regardless of whether it’s the “logical” or “responsible” thing to do.

You’ve traveled somewhere where they speak a different language or have a way of life different than yours.

You’ve learned to say no and stand your ground when others try to sway you to their will.

You’ve surprised yourself by walking into a bookstore and picking out a book you wouldn’t have usually chosen.

You’ve been able to keep a secret because you know how important it is to respect other’s trust in us.

You’ve tried that dish you said you hated but had never actually tasted before.

You’ve started to trust your instincts and mind rather than wait for the approval of others.

You’ve volunteered your time to a cause or movement you feel strongly about.

You’ve landed a job. Whether it’s a full-time or a part-time position, you’re getting the necessary experience to discover where you want to be.

You’ve fallen in love. Even if it doesn’t end in forever, you’ve been open enough to share your soul with someone.

You’ve discerned whether the values you grew up with are the ones you wish to perpetuate or not.

You’ve befriended people who might not share all of your ideals but are able to engage in interesting and respectful conversations.

You’ve approached someone you’re attracted to instead of waiting for them to come to you.

You’ve gotten rid of all the things you haven’t worn since freshman year of high school but were too attached to let go of.

You’ve forgiven your parents for mistakes they made whether themselves or towards you. You have come to realize they’re only human and have found compassion to try and understand them.

You’ve have initiated dialogue with people you thought were too different for you to share anything in common.

You’ve discovered what your favorite drink is and when to enjoy it.

You’ve organized all your clutter in order to be able to find important files and documents in case of an emergency.

You’ve tried that art or theater class you were always too afraid to take.

You’ve bought that outfit you like that everyone told you was ugly but you actually love.

You’ve tried meditation. Whether that particular practice worked for you or not, you are taking steps into being more mindful.

You know how to cook at least a week’s worth of dishes; you don’t have to depend on someone else making things for you, and you can save money.

You’ve discovered who your true friends are. Your inner circle might be smaller, but you know who to trust.

You’ve taken steps to take care of your health. You may be young but you know that your well-being is an important aspect of life.

You’ve found peace within yourself regarding your future. Instead of being anxious at not fulfilling anyone else’s expectations, you’ve decided to let destiny do its thing.