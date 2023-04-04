Polish Woman Claiming to be Madeleine McCann Receives DNA Results

In Poland, a young woman named Julia Faustyna Wandelt claimed that there was a high probability that she was Madeleine McCann, the girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007. The woman asked Madeleine’s parents for a DNA test and the results confirmed what Scotland Yard had already said: she is not Madeleine McCann.

Fia Johansson, a private investigator who works with Julia, revealed the results to the public. “She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland,” she told Radar Online. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”

The results were conducted after Julia Faustyna made a call on social media to contact Madeleine’s parents. She made various posts analyzing her physical resemblance to the girl, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Scotland Yard and private investigators had already stated that the probability of Julia being Madeleine was very low. According to studies conducted through artificial intelligence, there were no matches in the photos presented by Julia and those of Madeleine McCann, whose childhood photos were used to create a new image of what she would look like today.

On the other hand, London police had already declared that it was most likely that Madeleine McCann was dead.

Why did Julia Faustyna Wandelt Claim to be Madeleine McCann?

The 21-year-old claims that her parents are reluctant to talk to her about her origins (and have even refused to undergo DNA tests to confirm their relationship with Julia).

Julia came to the conclusion that it was very likely that her past was related to that of Madeleine McCann and that they might even be the same person. According to the results of the DNA test, however, the young woman is not Madeleine.

Julia Faustyna and Livia Schepp

Last month, Julia Wandelt also claimed that there was a probability that she was Livia Schepp, one of the sisters who disappeared in 2011.

In the case of Livia Schepp, there is no DNA evidence and the possibility is not ruled out, but the police have said that, as in the case of Madeleine, it is most likely that both sisters were murdered by their father.