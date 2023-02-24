“She’s Not Madeleine:” Scotland Yard Refutes Julia’s Allegations of Being Madeleine McCann

Scotland Yard agents have reasons to believe the young Polish woman is not Madeleine McCann and have advised against performing any DNA test.

A couple of days ago, a young Polish woman named Julia Faustyna Wandelt created an Instagram account to share a shocking hypothesis with the world. She believes that there is a high probability that she is Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old girl who disappeared mysteriously in Portugal in 2007 and whose case remains unsolved.

Julia’s posts managed to reach Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine’s parents, who agreed to take a DNA test. Now, although she presents several pieces of evidence on her social media, ranging from the characteristic eye mark to a dimple on the cheek, the authorities are not so sure that she is Madeleine McCann.

Scotland Yard Refutes Julia’s Allegations

Meanwhile, the police believe that the probability of Julia Faustyna being Madeleine McCann is low. On the one hand, there is the biometric test, which identifies them as two different people. Francisco Marco, the private investigator hired to work on the case, also highlighted that the probability is very low: “I have done a biometric search, and there is no resemblance to Madeleine’s features.”

Scotland Yard agents also believe that Madeleine McCann passed on the same day she went missing. That is the conclusion reached by the investigations into the girl’s disappearance in Portugal. They have also pointed out that Madeleine McCann would currently be 19 years old, two years younger than Julia Faustyna’s age.

For these reasons, the London Metropolitan Police claim to have reasons to believe that the young Polish woman is not Madeleine McCann and have advised against performing any DNA test. However, they did use age-progression software. The portrait made with artificial intelligence shows a very different teenage Madeleine McCann, at least physically, from the young Polish woman. Although Madeleine’s parents agreed to take the DNA tests, they also have their reservations.

Why Does Julia Claim to be Madeleine McCann?

Julia believes that there are several reasons to be suspicious. She says that her parents have never clearly talked to her about her childhood or shown her pictures of when she was a child. She also points out that every time she tries to bring up the topic with them, they respond evasively.

Julia points out characteristics such as the shape and spacing of the teeth, as well as moles, freckles, and hair color. Lastly, she claims to have been a victim of Christian Brueckner, a convicted German man related to the Madeleine McCann case.





