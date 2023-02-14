Us Does Not Rule Out That Shot-Down-Ufos Are of Extraterrestrial Origin

The United States keeps trying to explain the origin of three downed UFOs in recent days.

The United States Air Force still does not rule out that the downed UFOs in recent days may be of extraterrestrial origin. So far, authorities have confirmed that they shot down three unidentified flying objects in Alaska, Yukon (Canada), and Lake Huron. The question was blunt: “Have you ruled out that the three downed objects are of extraterrestrial origin?”

“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point. I’ll let our intelligence teams take care of it and resolve it. At this time, we will continue to work to counter any unknown threat that approaches North America,” said General Glen Van Herck, who is in charge of the US Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

General Van Herck’s press conference provided information about the octagonal-shaped object that was shot down in Lake Huron near the border with Canada. The operation was carried out with an AIM9x missile at an altitude of over 20,000 feet, and authorities are expected to recover the object from the water for analysis. Although intelligence teams continue to investigate the incident, the general did not reject the possibility that the object could be extraterrestrial.

Are the Downed UFOs in the United States Extraterrestrial?

Although VanHerck said he does not rule out the possibility that the objects could be extraterrestrial, sources within the US government indicate that there is no compelling evidence of this possibility at the moment. It all depends on subsequent analyses that will be conducted after recovering or removing the downed UFOs from the water.

“We are identifying them as objects, not as balloons. The objects were very small and moved very slowly,” said General VanHerck, after being questioned about the possibility that these objects could be Chinese spy equipment, like the balloon shot down on February 4 in South Carolina.

In recent months, the US government has made a historic turn in the UFO issue by gradually declassifying certain information. However, despite sightings for decades, it has not yet been confirmed that any of them are of extraterrestrial origin. In 2022, during the first Public Hearing on the subject, US authorities confirmed that there have been at least 400 UFO sightings between 2004 and 2021.”

‘We know that members of our military have encountered aerial phenomena that cannot be identified. Since UFOs represent a flight threat to our pilots and a security threat to our drones, we are committed to determining their origin. We understand that there is a cultural stigma around UFOs, and our goal is to eliminate it with a clear information method,’ said Ronald Moultrie, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security in the administration led by Joe Biden, on that occasion.

Have There Been Encounters with Extraterrestrials?

That Public Hearing in May 2022 was requested after a report from the Pentagon from June 2021, which revealed that several Navy pilots had reported over 400 sightings of UFOs since 2004. Considering that authorities pointed out that most were merely “physical objects,” the Capitol demanded answers about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). Given this scenario, Congressman Andre Carson’s question was very clear: “do you have details of individual encounters with extraterrestrials and are you considering making that information public?”

“National Security guidelines oblige us to protect our sources of information and methods. We must safeguard any information and knowledge that an adversary (another country) could use as an advantage against us. This is a very important balance between transparency and our advantage in war because it is important to remember that the military prepares in this field as if it were going to fight. I can only commit to providing such information when it does not include sources and methods. I will only provide this information when it does not represent a threat to our national security. Only then would I declassify it,” responded Bray.

Pentagon representatives also spoke about the encounter a pilot had with an Unidentified Flying Object that took off from the USS Nimitz in 2004. “The example that we still cannot solve is the incident at the Nimitz. We have information that simply does not allow us to conclude what the pilot saw when he had that encounter with an unidentified flying object. I want to clarify that the fact that we cannot conclude what it was, does not mean that we are facing something easy or difficult to explain. We simply do not know what it was. I cannot point to an object that was definitely extraterrestrial or that was not made by humans. There are only several examples that have not been conclusive,” admitted Bray.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News.

