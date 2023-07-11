Christmas came early with Timothée Chalamet, who proved that he is perfect to play Willy Wonka in his youth. The first images and trailer of the upcoming film, Wonka, began to spread through social media, and they promise to take us on a trip to a world of candy.

The exclusive photos of Entertainment Weekly and People show the actor characterized as this iconic character who was also brought to life by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder. Timothée Chalamet appears with striped pants in light tones, a cherry-colored coat, boots, and a brown hat. These photos confirm that the star of Dune was the one for the role.

In this story, an important element is the Oompa Loompas, those little beings that work in the chocolate factory of the entrepreneur Willy Wonka, and what we loved was to see Hugh Grant as one of them. It’s the cutest and funniest thing you’ll ever see!

Here’s what Timothée Chalamet looks like as Willy Wonka:



What is Wonka About?

Wonka is the film prequel to Roald Dahl‘s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The plot will focus on Willy Wonka’s youth and the story of how he met the Oompa Loompas to make his chocolate empire grow.

Wonka‘s Official Trailer

In addition, this July 11, Warner Bros. released the first official trailer to give us a taste of what we can expect from this film directed by Paul King (Paddington).

When and Where Will Wonka Be Released?

Wonka is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, and we will be able to enter this magical and tasty fantasy world on December 15.

The Cast of Wonka

In addition to Timothée Chalamet, this film will feature great talents such as Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Hugh Grant.

This story was written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva