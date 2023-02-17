Sam Smith Was Insulted in the Street, and it’s Proof of Everything Wrong in the World

Sam Smith is insulted on the streets of New York, and we must stop that.

The British singer is considered one of the best in the industry; however, not all of the public agrees with him. Sam Smith has proven to be a professional in what he does, plus he is also one of the top representatives in spreading messages of self-love and self-acceptance, although it seems that the intention of his music has not reached everyone, as Sam Smith continues to suffer discrimination and violence in broad daylight.

Sam Smith had one of the most special performances at the 2023 Grammys and won in the category of Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, along with Kim Petras and their collaboration ‘Unholy.’ It was one of the most historic moments at the Grammys, as both artists became the first non-binary person and the first trans woman to be honored, and not only that, but they also gave an unforgettable show.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sam Smith Insulted on the Streets of New York City

After Sam Smith’s presentation at the Grammy Awards 2023, he was accused of Satanism due to his wardrobe and performance that night, which has caused the artist to be extremely attacked both on social networks and in person, as he was recently insulted while taking a walk in New York.

Through social networks, videos and images ent viral where you can see Sam Smith walking through Central Park in New York until they begin to shout “pervert,” words that the artist preferred to ignore.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Sam Smith should go to hell,” and “you demonic, twisted, sick bastard,” can be heard in the recording. The singer ignored all kinds of insults, however, during the video it seems that he is taking pictures of the group of people who are insulting him, although, so far, the British singer has not made any publication about it.

Sam Smith getting a mouthful from an Irish woman in New York 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PzngebsJDy — Glynis (@GlynisSonn17) February 16, 2023

Insults to Sam Smith are an Example of Everything Wrong with Society

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Sam Smith has been the victim of insults, as he has gone through homophobic and fatphobic hate after he spoke openly about assuming himself as a non-binary person, his self-esteem issues, body image, and how therapy has helped him work through all of this to leave it behind.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I get verbally attacked on the street more than ever. I think that was the hardest part, being at home in the UK and people shouting at me in the street,” the musician confessed in an interview with Apple Music.

Discrimination and homophobia continue to be a reality because society still does not understand that no one’s life or body and no one’s preferences are being discussed. Very few have understood that this is exactly what Sam Smith wants to protest through his music; he wants to break with stereotypes, judgments, phobias, violence, and insecurities and defend freedom. In return, he has received criticism and mockery with stupidly malicious intentions from the most conservative sectors of society.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself...,” is heard in Sam Smith’s ‘Love Me More.’ Sam Smith has tried not to fall into the game of his aggressors; however, he doesn’t stay silent either, because he responds in a better way: through his music and powerful messages that break any barrier.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte