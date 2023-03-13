Ursula, King Triton, and All the Characters We Finally Saw in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer

Disney released the first official trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ where we finally get to see all the main characters, such as Ursula, King Triton, Prince Eric, and many more.

It’s about time! The first official trailer for The Little Mermaid, released this Sunday during the Oscar Awards telecast, finally showed us all the characters we wanted to see, and at the same time gave some important details about what we can expect from this live-action adaptation.

Meet Ursula, King Triton, and the Rest of the Cast of The Little Mermaid

The character that most caught the attention of the public in this new Disney version, after Ariel, of course, was Ursula, one of the most beloved villains by the public for the grandiloquent style she had in the animated film. And it seems that Melissa McCarthy’s work in the role will not disappoint the audience, since we can see some of Ursula’s iconic vibe and that special touch that the actress always puts on her characters.

“Poor child, I can help you! You can’t live in that world unless you become a human,” Ursula Ariel tells her in one of the most anticipated scenes for the audience, the preamble to her song, “Poor, Unfortunate Souls.”

And another character that does not disappoint is King Triton, Ariel’s father, who is played by the Spanish actor Javier Bardem. To be honest, he looks much more imposing than in the original film. “You broke the rules. You went to the surface world. (...) This obsession with humans has to stop,” he tells Ariel when he confronts her after saving Prince Eric.

And other characters that the trailer also showed us, albeit in a much more summarized way, were Prince Eric himself, played by Jonah Hauer-King; Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs; Flounder, voiced by Jacob Tremblay; and Scuttle, voiced by Awkwafina.

The Trailer Nods to the Original Version

Fans of the original version of this story will not be disappointed with the adaptation as it will respect practically all the most important scenes of the story, such as the first meeting between Ariel and Eric, their first date, Ariel’s life under the sea, her moments with Ursula and more.

We can also be sure that practically all the songs we love from the animated film will be present, especially Ariel’s signature song “Part of Your World,” which will likely have more than one version in the film, as we could see in comparison to this trailer and the first official teaser.

And although Halle Bailey’s participation as Ariel is the one that has generated the most controversy among Netizens since the moment of the announcement, since her choice was made a significant change in the physicality of the character, her work really promises, as the trailer let us see, since it keeps the same sense of innocence and curiosity as the original character.

What did you think of the first official trailer for The Little Mermaid? Are you excited to see this adaptation? Which character are you most looking forward to seeing?

Story written in Spanish by Alex Vizzuet in Cultura Colectiva

