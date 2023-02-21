Adele and Ed Sheeran Shunned King Charles and Won’t Participate in His Coronation

The royal team claims that King Charles is disappointed that the artists declined his invitation.

Adele and Ed Sheeran refuse to participate in the coronation of King Charles III and now the royals are in search of musicians who will be part of the biggest event in the UK, which has not been seen for seven decades. The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth is about to live the expected coronation ceremony a little less than a year after the death of his mother, so the royal team aims to bring together the best British stars to make an appearance.

As this is a very important event, who could say no to King Charles, and you may think there is no answer... but there is, because Ed Sheeran and Adele were on the list of special guests, however, they refused.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Adele and Ed Sheeran Refused to Participate in the Coronation of King Charles III

The new monarch of the United Kingdom took it upon himself to list several of the artists he would like to see on the day of his coronation; however, it seems that he is getting a big disappointment, as two of his choices have refused to participate in the event.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the British newspaper The Mail, on Sunday King Charles’ team asked Adele and Ed Sheeran to be part of the coronation performances; however, both assured that they would be busy that day. Despite Ed Sheeran being part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, the singer will not be able to attend the coronation because he has a performance in Texas a day earlier, while Adele simply said no.

The event will take place on May 7, one day after the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, and will be broadcasted by the BBC. “The King has suggested several people he would like to perform, and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen for them to be part of the concert. A team was set up to get talent to sign up, so they approached both of them, but got replies saying they were not available, which was a big disappointment.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Is Harry Styles the Third Choice?

Recently, Buckingham Palace shared a playlist on Spotify with King Charles’ favorite songs; among these were songs by The Beatles, Queen, Coldplay, Spice Girls, Adele, and of course, Harry Styles, among others. So, after the rejection of both artists already mentioned, the monarch contemplates the British soloist and hopes that his invitation will not be denied since he is one of the best artists today... although his participation has not been confirmed.

King Charles III and Camilla’s Coronation Schedule

The great event will last for three days and will be carried out as follows:

Saturday, May 6: the coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, London.

Sunday, May 7: there will be a spectacular coronation concert at Windsor Castle with projections, lasers, drone screens, and illuminations.

Monday, May 8: holiday in honor of the coronation.

So far, several artists have yet to confirm their participation in the coronation of King Charles; however, many fans expect the winner of the Grammy 2023 to be part of the event.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte