Triumphant Return Only for Rihanna: She Will Now Perform at the 2023 Oscars

Rihanna keeps surprising us, and we love her for that.

Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars, becoming the first soloist to appear in both the Academy Awards ceremony and the Super Bowl halftime show in the same year. Rihanna’s comeback has been iconic, as everything she does, and after more than six years of absence, we already missed seeing her on stage.

In addition to her return to music, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the sports event and, a few days later, posed with her family in photographs for Vogue, to break with the stereotypes of the traditional family... where, by the way, she looks beautiful with her baby and ASAP Rocky. However, those were not the only surprises she had in store for us, as the Barbadian singer will perform at the 2023 Oscars.

Rihanna will Perform at the 2023 Oscars

The setlist for Rihanna’s performance at the 2023 Super Bowl was a mystery, and one of the songs we were betting on was “Lift Me Up”... until we realized that it wasn’t included. Of course, what she presented was a complete surprise that we loved. Rihanna didn’t sing her recent song as she is saving it for the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony, where she is also nominated for the same ballad in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The confirmation of Rihanna’s participation in the 2023 Oscars was made by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers and showrunners of the 95th edition of the ceremony. Later on, the producers will continue announcing talents scheduled for the event.

When and Where are the 2023 Oscars?

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023; the event will return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the most iconic venue of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the host of the night will be Jimmy Kimmel, who recently stated that he intends to avoid incidents like Will Smith’s in 2022.

While we wait for the names of the rest of the performances at the 2023 Oscars, we can keep the excitement high with Rihanna and her triumphant return.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

