“Edging”, la canción de Blink-182 que habla sobre el regreso de Tom Delonge

La letra de la canción es un anuncio del regreso de la banda con su mejor alineación... y una especie de “disculpa” de Tom Delonge.

Blink-182 está de regreso en 2022, para la alegría de quienes fueron sus fans desde finales de los 90, también para quienes los conocieron en la etapa de “I Miss You” y para las generaciones que van conociendo el punk. La banda anunció su reencuentro, una gira mundial y un par de conciertos en Tijuana, Ciudad de México y Monterrey. Ahora tienen una nueva canción, “Edging”, que puedes escuchar en el video a continuación. ¿Qué significa y qué nos dice sobre el regreso de Tom Delonge a la banda?

Ya hablamos de la triste “Adam’s Song”, la letra y su significado. Ahora tenemos “Edging”, que marca el regreso de la banda con quien fuera su legendario cantante y guitarrista. Tom Delonge había sido reemplazado por Matt Skiba de Alkaline Trio (a quien el mismo Tom agradeció por “mantener vivo a Blink-182″) cuando se retiró para perseguir su sueño de ser investigador del fenómeno OVNI, pero volvió para reunir a la mejor alineación de la banda en una gira mundial y música nueva.

La música de “Edging” recuerda a “Feeling This”. Tom vuelve a tocar junto con Mark Hoppus y Travis Barker y la letra habla precisamente sobre eso: volver “de entre los muertos” y aceptar que, en el fondo, el también ufólogo es punk y siempre lo será. “I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse, she tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church”. Tom canta en primera persona como un ejercicio introspectivo, como diciendo “sí, sé que me fui y les rompí el corazón, pero, ¿qué tal si salimos de gira otra vez como en los viejos tiempos?”.

Letra de “Edging” de Blink-182

I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head

They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead

Get the rope

Get the rope

Get the rope

Get the rope

I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse

She tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church

Don’t you know?

Don’t you know?

Don’t you know?

Yeah, don’t you know?

They say “you’re not safe here if I stay with a knife that sharp”

No way, no, I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way (This way)

Whatcha say? (Whatcha say?)

Wanna play?

Yea, don’t be fooled, I’m only letting you down

They pursue me on foot, but I hid in the crowd

Like a ghost

Like a ghost

Like a ghost

Like a ghost

The seats of my car are filled with cigarette burns

I got a fire in my eye, a little blood on my shirt

Let’s hit the road

Hit the road

Hit the road

Hit the road

I know there’s a special place in hell

That my friends and I know well

There’s a perfect place to go

When it’s time to lose control

Oh no, I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way (This way)

Whatcha say? (Whatcha say?)

Wanna play?

Nightmare, daydream (Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no)

You can’t save me (Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no)

Oh no, I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Oh no, I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Whatcha say?

Every day

It’s a waste

Wanna play?

